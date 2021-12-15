A couple of Letters to the Editor last week mentioned the Yuma Sun’s photo-grapher … me.
They were very complimentary, and I appreciated the nice words.
However, I have to tell all of you a secret.
Almost all of the photos you see on the front page, are the result of me being really, really lucky.
No, seriously.
What most of you don’t know is I spend a lot of time traveling a ton of miles, scouring Yuma and Yuma County, looking for something to photograph that is, well, interesting, or entertaining.
And more often than not, I pretty much just stumble onto the photos you see.
On the flip side of that, when I shoot something that is assigned, I’m always looking for the “money shot,” or the one shot that stands out from the rest.
That was the little boy from Colombia hugging the Arizona Department of Public Safety officer at the governor’s news conference. It sure wasn’t planned. It just happened, and I was lucky enough to get the photo.
See, lucky.