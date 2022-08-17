I love motorcycles.
I’ve ridden them on the roads and highways, across the desert, raced them, crashed them, even went on a road trip once.
The only really bad experience I ever had was when a bee jammed between my goggles and my helmet … that hurt!
Anyway, the bottom line is I am no stranger to the two-wheeled wonders.
Which brings me to something I’ve witnessed a number of times over the last few weeks – motorcycles and their riders cruising between traffic, using the dotted line as their personal thoroughfare.
Write me letters, call me, I don’t care, but that’s plain wrong, in my mind, and incredibly stupid!
I’m told it’s a legal maneuver. I haven’t checked, so I can’t say if it is or not.
I just know I would never do that, ever.
And yes, as you’ve already read, I’m a big fan of wearing a helmet.
If I’m old fashioned or a crotchety old goat, or I’m out of touch with the times, so be it.
But I’m also alive.
