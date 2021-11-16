Readers, Thanksgiving is fast approaching. One week from Thursday, we’ll gather around our dinner tables and give thanks for that in life which we cherish the most.
It’s been a year filled with ups and downs as we navigate COVID. Our lives have all been touched in some way, shape or form by the illness. Many Yumans have had COVID, many others know people who have had it, and some of us have lost loved ones and friends to COVID.
There has been a tremendous economic impact for families. People had their hours reduced at work, or lost their jobs entirely. Business owners had to navigate a new world as people shifted their shopping habits. And the impact on students, schools and learning was unfathomable.
There have been hardships galore, but still, here we are.
Despite everything that’s happened in the last year, we have a lot for which we can be thankful.
And, readers, as Thanksgiving approaches, we want to hear from you.
Our goal on Thanksgiving is to run as many Letters to the Editor as we can, sharing why you are thankful.
Maybe it’s your health. Maybe it’s your family. Maybe it’s for something really random, like the deliciousness of hot cocoa on a chilly Yuma night, or the fact that in Yuma, flowers bloom all year round. Maybe it’s the warm, sunny days, the love of your spouse, or the furry pets who snuggle with you in the afternoons.
Whatever it is, readers, we would love to hear from you.
Please send us an email – letters@yumasun.com – and explain what you are thankful for. Please keep it to 350 words or less – we want to fit in as many as we can – and include your name and city.
On Thanksgiving, let’s celebrate what brings us joy, and share it with others in the hopes of spreading some thankfulness around.
And as always, thanks for reading!