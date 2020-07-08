As a parent, the No. 1 priority is our children’s safety, especially now, in this period of COVID-19.
And let’s look at the COVID-19 numbers for Yuma County.
On Tuesday, July 7, our confirmed case count hit 7,613, with 120 deaths.
On July 1, we had 6,498 confirmed cases and 98 deaths – over 1,000 new cases since the start of the month.
If we go back to June 1, we had 1,289 confirmed cases, and 17 deaths. There is no downward curve happening in Yuma County.
So we found the statements Tuesday by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to be especially perplexing – and more than a bit scary.
According to a report by the Associated Press, DeVos noted that “A choice of two days per week in the classroom is not a choice at all,” criticizing districts that plan to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week. She noted that anything less than “fully operational” would fail students and taxpayers.
Really?
The research on COVID-19 is pretty clear on the dangers of closed-in spaces and longer exposure times in group scenarios.
Don’t underestimate the threat that school in close confines poses.
Secretary DeVos, if you want schools to reopen fully, we have a few suggestions – and it all starts with funding.
Give schools the money needed to hire more teachers, expand campus spaces, and reduce class sizes to ensure that children and educators alike are safe.
Give them the funding they need to buy masks for students who can’t afford them, to install Plexiglas shields in common areas like the front office, and to purchase extra hand sanitizing and cleaning supplies.
But don’t wiggle your finger at schools for trying to do the right thing on a limited budget.
Instead, be supportive of solutions, and come to the table with your own that are actually feasible, Secretary DeVos.
And in regards to a suggestion by President Trump that keeping schools closed is “for political reasons, not for health reasons,” we can only shake our heads.
How can keeping kids and educators – and by extension, families – safe be anything but common sense?
If districts aren’t ready to open, if case counts are still surging, as they are in both Yuma County and in Arizona, schools can’t fully reopen safely.
And, let’s give our educators some credit. Schools might not be fully open in the traditional capacity, but that doesn’t mean schools aren’t fully operational, and fully educating our students.
Our educators are right to take a cautious approach until they are safe to reopen.