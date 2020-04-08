Over the weekend in Yuma, a 23-year-old decided to film himself coughing on a gas pump after seeing something similar on social media.
Now, he could be facing charges of “unlawful use of infectious biological substance,” a case which has been forwarded to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for review.
According to a press release from the Yuma Police Department, the agency received multiple reports of a social media video showing a man coughing on a gas pump handle while referencing the spread of COVID-19.
YPD investigated, and identified the man as a 23-year-old from Winterhaven, who then was brought into YPD and interviewed.
The suspect noted he got the idea from other social media videos he had seen online.
Fortunately, he doesn’t show any symptoms of COVID-19.
However, appearing to endanger the lives of others is just plain irresponsible.
It’s right alongside the videos over the last year that involved people licking ice cream containers and putting them back in grocery store freezers. Or the people who spit into containers of iced tea and then put them back out for others to purchase.
And COVID-19 aside, coughing onto a gas pump is just gross. There are a variety of germs that can be spread that way.
Now, factor in COVID-19. A person can be an asymptomatic carrier and not show symptoms, yet still spread that illness.
Such actions only serve to fan fear. He’s not the only person to pull such a stunt – a Google search revealed cases around the nation, from a man in Massachusetts who coughed and spit on the produce section of a grocery store to cases in New Jersey and Pennsylvania of people coughing on others and claiming they have COVID-19.
One can only speculate why someone would want to take such actions.
But, as this man found in Yuma, it’s not advisable. Authorities are taking that kind of behavior seriously, sending a clear signal that it won’t be tolerated.