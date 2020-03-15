One of the most fascinating elements of this COVID-19 situation is our ability to adapt and change with little notice.
And some of these changes might be worth keeping in the long term.
I read a report this week that CVS Pharmacy will deliver prescribed medications to customers for free. A few days later, Walgreens made a similar announcement.
The companies are both waiving charges for home delivery, in an effort to help high-risk people avoid stores and crowded spaces.
It’s a great idea in the long-term though. Think about the pharmacy lines. If you are standing in that line, you are there to get medication to help you in some way, shape or form. You don’t really need to be standing next to someone with a cold, or strep throat, or the flu, right? You want to stay away from areas of sick people. Delivering prescriptions for free is one idea that is worth holding on to later – even if it’s just to high-risk categories of people, such as the elderly or people with compromised immune systems.
I also read several reports about agencies setting up drive-thru testing for coronavirus. At a Denver site, for example, patients have to bring a doctor’s order confirming they meet the testing criteria for coronavirus.
However, that doesn’t mean people have to go to the doctor. Instead, according to the Denver Post, they call the doctor, have a conversation about symptoms, and then get an emailed or faxed copy of the order.
I find the whole idea to be intriguing. The drive-thru style allows people to be tested in their cars, limiting the number of people in doctor’s offices and hospitals, which limits the potential spread to the vulnerable people and staff inside those facilities.
The Denver Post notes it will also allow Colorado to do more testing and find patients earlier vs. later.
The University of Washington is doing something similar. There, people showing symptoms roll down the window, and a member of the medical team swabs the patient in both nasal cavities. That swab is then sent for testing, and the patient is sent home to wait, KIRO 7 TV reports, getting tested without going into the doctor’s office.
Now, this is happening because of coronavirus. But wouldn’t it make sense during a regular flu season as well, if it kept people out of the emergency room and the doctors’ offices? I’m sure there is a host of red tape to navigate here, especially when it comes to insurance. But there is value in the concept.
We are living in the middle of a fluid situation that will continue to force people to think outside the box for a little while. But those “outside the box” moments aren’t necessarily a bad thing, because it also leads to innovation. Some of these ideas and changes are worth long-term consideration.