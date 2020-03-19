The focus for everyone lately has been COVID-19, the coronavirus that has shuttered schools and hammered the economy.
But as it so happens, there’s another issue going on right now that requires Yuma County’s attention. The 2020 Census is underway.
That’s right, readers. It’s time to be counted.
Some may question why this matters, especially right now, but the Census is actually a very big deal.
Results from the Census determine how federal funding is divided up — dollars that go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and more, according to the Census website. This data impacts federal funding for more than 100 programs.
Census results also determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, as well as your political representation at all levels of government, the Census website notes.
The seats in the Senate never change — that’s two for every state. But at the U.S. House of Representatives, the number varies depending on the state’s population. If a bunch of people move out of California, for example, and into Arizona, that could mean that California loses a seat at the House — but Arizona gains one.
The goal is to accurately count every single person once and in the right place.
Answers are confidential and private, because the U.S. Census is required by law to protect information.
The process is easy. A member of the Yuma Sun newsroom went through the process this week, and it took less than 10 minutes for a three-person household.
The questionnaire asks how many people are in the household, the names of each person, their genders, age, date of birth, ethnic group, race, and how the people in the household are related.
It also asks if you own your home, and if you have a mortgage on the property, to help establish statistics about home ownership and renting.
This is one of our civil duties, and it’s part of living in a democracy, right up there next to voting.
It’s easy, taking just a few minutes to do, and you can fill it out online today at 2020census.gov. Or, you can fill out a paper version which will be sent to your home, or you can answer the questions by phone. Do your civic duty today!