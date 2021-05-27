“Tax cuts” might just be one of Americans’ favorite phrases.
We love the thought of paying less to the government and keeping more in our pockets, right? So when a politician rolls out the mighty “TAX CUTS,” we tend to cheer. “Yay for less taxes … more for me!”
That’s great in theory. But every tax cut comes at a cost. And when it comes to Arizona’s latest budget deal, the cost as proposed is just too steep.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the state’s Republican legislative leaders are considering implementing a state income tax flat rate of 2.5%. Currently, the tax rate ranges from 2.59% to 4.5%, depending on income. According to a report by Capitol Media Services, the state’s goal is to ensure Arizona attracts new business and gets companies to expand here. And on the surface, that sounds great, doesn’t it?
However, the proposal has raised some serious concerns with our local officials, who note it would have a tremendous negative impact on every city and town in Yuma County, essentially defunding police and fire departments, according to City of Yuma Deputy Attorney Rodney Short. It would also negatively impact parks and recreation budgets, road projects and community-based development projects.
As it currently stands, the flat tax plan is a proposal we simply can’t afford.
Rural areas like Yuma County don’t see the influx of new business that the state loves to talk about – the bulk of those new businesses are going to metro areas.
If Gov. Ducey really wants to help Arizona, he needs to help the state as a whole. Drive new business to areas outside of Maricopa, focus on the infrastructure we need here to support more business, and make sure that tax dollars are coming to rural areas to help cover the costs of public safety services here.
Don’t strip out money from cities, towns and counties that can’t make it up elsewhere.
If the governor wants to cut taxes, that’s fine – but do so in a way that helps areas like Yuma County.
