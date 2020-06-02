On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency, initiating a curfew each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday, June 8.
Per the Governor’s emergency declaration, all Arizona residents are prohibited from traveling or being present on any public street or place during those hours.
There are wide exceptions to the curfew, including attending religious services, for commercial activity, traveling to and from work, operating or patronizing a private business, seeking medical care, caring for a family member or pet, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances.
The move came in response to protests in several Arizona cities, including Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale, over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In Scottsdale, the Associated Press reported millions of dollars in theft and property damage at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall Saturday night, while in Tucson, protesters damaged some downtown buildings and vandalized the police station over two nights, resulting in a handful of arrests.
Protests in Phoenix began Friday night, with damage to at least 18 buildings, the AP reports.
On Sunday night, more than 200 people were arrested during demonstrations in Phoenix after the curfew went into effect. “Those arrested are accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct or curfew violations,” the AP reports.
In that context, a curfew does make sense, at least in areas such as Tucson, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
However, why impose restrictions across the state?
While Yuma has seen protests, they have been peaceful, as people exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble.
Yuma, much like most of Arizona, has not had rioting or looting, and we sincerely hope that any protests here remain that way.
Ducey has applied a one-size-fits-all solution to the entire state, in effect restricting every single Arizonan over protests in three metro areas.
A better action would have been to issue a curfew in areas that saw the rioting and the looting, while at the same time giving local entities the flexibility to issue their own curfews, should such a need arise.
What do you think, Yuma? Is a statewide curfew the right move, or no? Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.