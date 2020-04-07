Get outside tonight, Yuma, and enjoy a little heavenly display, courtesy of the moon.
According to NASA, a supermoon will rise in the sky tonight, and it’s the biggest and brightest of the year.
The Associated Press notes that the moon will be closer to Earth than usual, and it will be a full moon – and that combination will make the moon look both larger and brighter.
Not only is it a supermoon, it’s also the first full moon of spring.
This moon is also known as the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon, the Old Farmers’ Almanac Reports.
Why the interesting names? Every full moon has its own name, dating back to the Native Americans who lived in the U.S., the Old Farmers’ Almanac notes. Those names often were derived from signals in nature.
So, in the case of the Pink Moon, the name was inspired by the creeping phlox (moss pink), a wildflower that is native to eastern North America and blooms in the early springtime, the Almanac reports.
The best time to enjoy this supermoon is right after moonrise tonight, or right before moonset Wednesday morning – times when the moon is closest to the horizon.
It’s been a stressful time in the world, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
But up in the sky, it’s business as usual. And the moon, always lovely, will be especially magnificent tonight.
There’s something to be said for spreading a blanket in the yard and watching the moon rise. It’s an easy, romantic way to pass the evening – a little date night activity during this time of quarantine.
In Yuma, the moon will rise at 6:53 p.m. tonight, and set on Wednesday morning at 6:56 a.m. If the weather cooperates and the sky is clear, head outside a few minutes beforehand to catch the moon in all its glory.
NASA brings up an important point, however. If you can’t go outside safely, maintaining appropriate social distancing, then don’t go outside. Simply enjoy that beautiful full moon from the comfort of your home while looking out a window.
Right now, one of the best things we can do is celebrate the little things – and an amazing supermoon is certainly something to be celebrated. Head outside and take a look, Yuma.