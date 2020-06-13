City vs. private enterprise. It’s a debate that we’ve heard for years, and one that isn’t isolated to Yuma. A Google search shows it happens in communities big and small across America.
Should the city offer services or take care of certain municipal tasks that could be done by private business? It’s a never ending conversation, and one about which many Yumans feel quite passionate.
In May, the city took a step toward privatization, approving contracts with three local firms for maintenance of subdivision basins and right-of-ways.
During the council meeting, Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton noted that the city is looking at its park system and its budget as well, and actively seeking ways to conserve and save money, indicating that it’s possible for a similar option to apply later for maintaining neighborhood parks.
At the moment, this doesn’t mean the city is necessarily losing employees. Instead, employees will be moved from these duties over to areas in need of assistance, like street maintenance, Simonton said.
Overall, this is a win for the city, its residents and private businesses.
If a private business can do the job for less money than what it costs the city, it makes sense to shift projects over to private business. However, if there are no savings to be had, it doesn’t make sense to privatize.
The goal, ultimately, is for the city to be fiscally responsible with its taxpayer dollars. Saving money in one arena – such as landscaping costs – means there are potentially dollars available to help meet other needs.
However, at the same time, the city must also be vigilant to ensure that the contracted companies are meeting the needs on the table. If the job isn’t done properly or in a timely fashion, then the city needs to revisit it. Just like with any other city project or undertaking, there still needs to be transparency and accountability – for the city, for the contractor and for the public.
Any time there’s a new undertaking by the city, even privatization, there is a risk.
However, the city doesn’t need to compete with local businesses. If this landscaping venture is successful and proves to yield savings, perhaps it will encourage the city to branch out to other privatization opportunities, such as trash pickup or Desert Hills Golf Course.
Either way, the taxpayers stand to win, because the city is actively pursuing ways to best use taxpayer dollars. And who can argue with that?