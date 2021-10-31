The growing number of incidents on airplanes is sad. We hear of misbehavior and assaults on crew members that are getting increasingly violent.
Airlines were asked to what they attributed the misbehavior by passengers. An official blamed the pressure of the pandemic. It’s true that the last year and a half has been stressful for everyone, but is it an excuse for bad behavior?
I recently heard someone note that the pressure is making people’s true selves come out. What is our true selves? We should be kind and patient in good and bad times. The speaker also noted that it’s a good idea to cultivate good qualities, such as mildness and self-control, so when the bad times come along, we show our kind, patient, loving true selves.
If we practice them every day, these qualities will rule our hearts and we won’t get provoked into losing patience no matter what happens around us.
The Bible calls these qualities the fruit of the spirit. They are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness and self-control (Gal. 5:22, 23).