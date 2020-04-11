And just like that, we were down to two candidates for the presidency: Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice-President Joe Biden.
On Wednesday, Democrat Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, a move that basically cleared the road for Biden to proceed with the Democratic Party nomination.
With that move, what was once a crowded field of Democratic Party candidates suddenly became a field of one.
Now, with just months to go until November, voters have a chance to really weigh both Biden and Trump, and take their time making an educated decision.
On Thursday, CNN released the results of a poll showing Biden with a lead over Trump.
Biden has the support of 53 percent of registered voters vs. Trump at 42 percent, the poll found.
The poll was especially interesting when looking at partisan support, however.
Biden is supported by 91 percent of Democrats, while Trump is supported by 96 percent of Republicans. When it comes to independents, 52 percent support Biden, while 40 percent support Trump, CNN reports.
The takeaway? Independents are likely to decide this race.
While March and now April likely feel like they are crawling by, Election Day in November will be here before we know it.
There’s also a major elephant in the room regarding the election, in the form of COVID-19. This invisible little virus has wrecked havoc on America. How both Biden and Trump react to it will be a factor for voters.
It’s also going to shape how candidates campaign going forward. With big group gatherings prohibited right now, it’s unlikely we’ll see big campaign rallies this year. And town halls/debates? Those are likely to be televised, but without much of an audience present.
COVID-19 could also impact how the nation physically votes. In Yuma, many people vote via early mail-in ballots – but nationally, that’s not necessarily the case. For people who prefer to vote in person, will fears of COVID-19 prompt them to stay home, or will they instead switch to voting by mail?
This year more so than usual, there are a lot of unknowns on the table.
But if you had to vote right now, whom would you choose: Biden or Trump?
Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.