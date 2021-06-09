Get ready, readers, because Yuma is about to turn into an oven again.
We’ve been a little spoiled, especially the last few days. The morning temperatures have been cool, and in the afternoons, one can be outside and not immediately melt.
But according to the National Weather Service, that’s about to change dramatically, with above-normal temperatures hitting the region as soon as Sunday.
Monday, the high could reach 112, kicking off a week that could see temperatures as high as 115 – when usually this time of year, we average around the low 100s.
The National Weather Service reports that the spike is due to a pocket of “very warm” air near Mexico that is lifting northward toward Yuma. And there isn’t much hope of a break after that, as the forecast indicates the heat wave will last for “quite a while.” Personally, we don’t care much for the sound of that.
Readers, we talk about this often at the Sun, but when the heat spikes, Yuma gets a little, well, dangerous, for lack of a better word.
It’s challenging to be outside when the temperatures really climb, especially for kids, the elderly and pets.
A car can be especially dangerous. If the car is off and parked in the sun, in just 10 minutes, the interior temperature can increase 20 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Under that formula, if it’s 116 outside, in 10 minutes, the interior of the car would be 136 degrees – and there is no other word for that than deadly.
Leaving a child, person or pet in there for just a few minutes can be exceptionally dangerous.
And those little metal clips and clasps on the inside of a car seat or the metal seat belt pieces can pose their own risks in the summer, heating up along with the interior of the car.
A state law passed in 2017 allows passersby to break a vehicle window if they believe a child or animal inside is in imminent danger, giving immunity to the Good Samaritan. The person must first notify law enforcement, and also must wait with the child and vehicle until officers arrive, according to Capitol Media Services.
The heat can pose other dangers outside too.
Sun-baked asphalt, concrete and playground surfaces can lead to second and third degree burns, posing risks for humans and pets alike.
High temperatures can also cause high fever, dehydration, seizures and stroke.
Whether we like it or not, summer is here, and it’s time to take our heat seriously.
Stay cool and stay hydrated – and keep your fingers crossed for a few “cooler” days along the way, Yuma!