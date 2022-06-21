It is blazing hot.
I know we have not even gotten into the depths of summer here, but wow is this hot for me. Since moving here, I have seen the temperatures over 115 degrees. From what the locals say, this is only the beginning.
People tell me to be prepared for 120 and even 130 degrees. Prior to taking this job, I briefly visited the Phoenix area about 20 or so years ago in the summer. In other words, it’s been quite a while since I’ve had to deal with this extreme temperature.
The good thing is that at least there is no humidity in the desert. However, finding adequate shade seems to be a daily challenge. I’ve handled the extreme cold of North Dakota and Minnesota and survived, so handling this extreme heat will be on my to-do list for the summer.