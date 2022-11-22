The Shrek movies are some of my favorite animated movie series and I especially respect them due to how they lead Dreamworks toward other greats such as Megamind, Kung Fu Panda, and Madagascar.
The Shrek soundtrack is phenomenal, the voice acting is iconic, and the plot is great in the way that it pokes fun at the traditional fairytale tropes.
That said, you’re really missing out if you have not seen the Spanish dub of the film. It is rare for a dub of a movie to compete with the original voice acting, and that’s why I often refuse to watch movies in Mexican cinemas. The jokes seldom translate well.
But the Spanish dub of Shrek is definitely better than the original, especially considering Eugenio Derbez’s great performance as Donkey. You can tell that the Spanish translators, including Derbez, did the best to their ability to create a dub that stood at the level, if not higher, than the original.