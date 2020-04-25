There is record of a German countess who prided herself in declaring she was an infidel, one that does not believe in God or His power. With the intent of proving her point, she determined at her death concrete would be put over her grave to make it inaccessible. After the concrete was finished, a message was to be placed that stated no one could open the grave. Her goal was to prove that death was final.
An amazing development occurred. A small acorn found its way under the concrete. Over a period of time, the acorn pushed its way through the grave marker. Now the concrete lies in shambles. It has been broken apart by a huge oak tree. It could be said that no statement will be able to have the final say. There is life after death.
This earth is created by a God that desires life to prevail.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.