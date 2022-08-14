Visiting my hometown of Nogales during the monsoons is thrilling. It rains! There’s thunder! There’s lightning! During a recent visit, I was so excited I whipped out my phone and shot video and photos. That’s when you know you’ve become a true Yuman.
Growing up, these were common occurrences during the summer. And when I lived in the White Mountains, we prayed for rain in the summer because of the potential for wildfires. We always got it. We just didn’t know if it would come in time to prevent or douse wildfires.
What I missed seeing then was the lightning. We were surrounded by pine trees so tall we couldn’t see the light show. It was there, of course, and the cause of many wildfires. And during that period of time, it was best not to have lightning.
And, now in Yuma, we all know that rain is a rare thing. As I write this, there’s a storm brewing outside and it’s thrilling! The skies are dark and rumbling and hopefully that means rain. I’ve learned that stormy skies don’t always mean rain.
But, oh, how I’ve come to appreciate it!