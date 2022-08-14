Visiting my hometown of Nogales during the monsoons is thrilling. It rains! There’s thunder! There’s lightning! During a recent visit, I was so excited I whipped out my phone and shot video and photos. That’s when you know you’ve become a true Yuman.

Growing up, these were common occurrences during the summer. And when I lived in the White Mountains, we prayed for rain in the summer because of the potential for wildfires. We always got it. We just didn’t know if it would come in time to prevent or douse wildfires.

