As a kid, I was always annoyed at the thought of doing chores.
Mowing the lawn, taking out the trash, sweeping up in the kitchen all seemed like a total waste of time time me. After all, there were better uses of my day. Watching cartoons on TV, playing basketball at the park and getting together with other kids to play Monopoly always took precedent over chores.
As a adult however, I feel a sense of relief, as well as accomplishment once my chores are completed. It makes me feel independent and satisfied once the car is washed, the bathroom has been cleaned and the bed is made. It allows me to focus my energies on even bigger tasks to tackle throughout the day.
I now see the downside of not attacking chores with fervor. It leads to less discipline in other areas of life. That is why I enjoy doing the tasks I once loathed.