Lately I’ve spent a lot more time with my mom’s shih tzus and I’ve gotten really attached. According to dogtime.com, the name shih tzu means “little lion,” but the website notes that there’s nothing fierce about this dog breed. This pooch is a lover, not a hunter.
I like how James Mumsford, an American teacher and composer, described the shih tzu: “A dash of lion, several teaspoons of rabbit, a couple of ounces of domestic cat, one part court jester, a dash of ballerina, a pinch of old man, a bit of beggar, a tablespoon of monkey, one part baby seal, a dash of teddy bear, and, for the rest, dogs of Tibetan and Chinese origin.”
Dogtime says: “Bred solely to be companions, shih tzus are affectionate, happy, outgoing house dogs who love nothing more than to follow their people from room to room.”
So true! I get a kick out of this. I’m never truly alone! And when they don’t follow, I find myself calling out to them. I get why people say dogs are man’s best friend. They make you feel like the most important person in the world!