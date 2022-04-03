A surprising number of Americans think they could beat wild animals, such as lions, bears and crocodiles, in a fight, according to Newsweek.
A survey revealed 6% believe that they could win against grizzly bears, which stand up to 8 feet, weigh up to 1,700 pounds and have a brute force strong enough to break a bowling ball.
Eight percent thought they could beat lions, which weigh about 420 pounds and have powerful limbs. Most of us have only seen big cats in wildlife documentaries and never in full on fighting aggression. An animal expert noted that we have two legs on the ground, and these animals have four.
A bold 9% think they could take on a crocodile, which can reach 20 feet and weigh up to 2,200 pounds. Saltwater crocs have around 66 teeth and a bite force of 3,700 pounds. Plus they can hold their breath underwater for a very long time. We can’t.
These animals are generally not a threat to humans unless provoked. Thankfully, most of us will never find ourselves in a fight with a wild animal. Because it wouldn’t be an even fight.