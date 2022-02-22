This week is a special one for number fans, as every date this week is a palindrome.
The fun started on Sunday: 2-20-22.
But it kicked into high gear today for 2-22-22 – a true “Twosday Tuesday.”
The rest of the week follows the same pattern: 2-23-22, 2-24-22, 2-25-22, 2-26-22, 2-27-22 and 2-28-22.
A palindrome is a word or phrase or number sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward.
Palindrome stems from the Greek work palindromos, which means running back again, Merriam-Webster Dictionary notes. In the past, “some folks thought they were magical, and they carved them on walls or amulets for protection,” the dictionary reports.
Examples of simple word palindromes are race car, wow, dad, mom and noon.
A Google search turns up websites devoted to the concept, featuring words and phrases like taco cat, peep, never odd or even, rotator and kayak. Grammarly’s blog on the matter includes “A nut for a jar of tuna,” “Amore, Roma,” “Madam, in Eden, I’m Adam.”
Farmer’s Almanac, meanwhile, notes that some people find palindrome dates to be lucky, and those dates often are selected as the dates for wedding celebrations.
While we think palindromes are often fun number or word play, some people aren’t so much for the concept.
Dictionary.com notes that an “irrational fear of palindromes” is unofficially called aibohphobia – which is in itself a palindrome, and likely a tongue in cheek approach to the matter.
As for today, it’s especially unique, with all the twos falling on a Tuesday.
The Farmer’s Almanac reports that February will have a total of 10 palindrome dates (2/2/22 also counts).
Google is even honoring the occasion with a special Google Doodle. Type 2/22/22 into the Google search bar, and your computer screen will fill with confetti and 2s, as well as a message that reads “Happy Twosday 2You!”
Sometimes, the simple things in life are worth celebrating, and this is certainly something unique to talk about.
Readers, what’s your favorite palindrome? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.