I’m over this whole concept of “shortages.”
It seems like every other day, there’s a report about a shortage of something. When the pandemic started, it was toilet paper, paper towels and ramen noodles.
Then it moved on to a million other things: semiconductors, car parts, bicycles, lumber, building materials … this list could go on for infinity.
Now the category of concern is hot Christmas toys. I’ve seen multiple headlines from national news organizations warning me about the problem.
Shop now! Avoid the rush! Be sure you get the HOTTEST toys before they SELL OUT.
Meh.
I’m over it.
I understand the concept of supply and demand. When demand spikes, supply drops, and the global pressures that started with the first COVID wave certainly are complicating those supply and demand issues.
This is a multilayered issue. In the U.S., companies are still struggling to fill open positions to make items. Then, those items need to move across the country, an effort that has been impeded by a shortage of truck drivers.
Bloomberg reports that COVID outbreaks have idled port terminals, meaning that internationally made goods aren’t able to get into the country – let alone across the country.
COVID has had weird impacts on us for over a year now, especially in the manufacturing world.
Shortages mean options for holiday shopping might be limited. But I tend to not chase gifts that are super “buzzy.” Whoever is determining those hot gift lists almost always misses the mark on my family anyway.
But, if these shortages could be an issue for you, start planning now. It’s October, and you’ve got plenty of time.
Or get creative, and look locally for unique ideas.
Visit local Mom and Pop stores and see what gifts they have to offer. Or, reach out to local artists in town and see if they can make something original for your family members this year.
Or put your own skills to work – shoot a few custom photos for loved ones of Yuma landmarks and frame them, or if you have the ability to do things like knit (I don’t, by the way), whip out a blanket or a scarf.
Another idea is to focus on experiences for Christmas. A family trip somewhere amazing is way better than a toy. Toys tend to be fleeting, but the trip to the Grand Canyon or Sea World can be a life-changing experience.
Whatever you do, don’t go into crisis mode because the “TOY OF THE YEAR” is scarce. Shop now or, better yet, change up your game plan this year. Toys are often cast aside within days Christmas.
Shop with your heart, and make the choices that will still be loved well after Christmas.