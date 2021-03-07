If you thought 2020 was a bad year, hold on to your hats!
Some people claim that Nostradamus made a prediction for 2021 involving … wait for it … a zombie apocalypse.
According to Forbes, the French philosopher allegedly wrote, ““Few young people: half-dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed.”
Frankly, I’ve read this passage a few times now and I think calling it a prediction for a zombie apocalypse is a bit of a stretch.
Although, on some level, one might argue we’ve been living in a zombie zone for some time now. Think of all those people we see roaming about the world while attached to their cellphones or other tech devices. They are the ones sitting at the table at a restaurant, not talking, just staring at their cellphones.
It’s a bit of a modern-day zombie land.
But apocalypse-worthy? Maybe not.
However, as we saw in 2020, we really don’t handle surprises very well. As COVID hit, America’s instinct for hoarding supplies kicked into overdrive. Paper towels, toilet paper, bleach wipes, ramen noodles … grocery store shelves were annihilated.
Imagine if there really was a zombie apocalypse. We might be in trouble.
Thankfully, one could start planning now, with a little help for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has a section on its website dedicated to disaster preparedness, with a special few pages on “Zombie Preparedness.”
“Wonder why zombies, zombie apocalypse, and zombie preparedness continue to live or walk dead on a CDC web site? As it turns out what first began as a tongue-in-cheek campaign to engage new audiences with preparedness messages has proven to be a very effective platform. We continue to reach and engage a wide variety of audiences on all hazards preparedness via ‘zombie preparedness,’” the CDC notes.
When you get down to it, disaster preparedness looks pretty similar, regardless of the catastrophe – be it zombies or hurricanes or wildfires. The same steps help keep you and your family safe when disaster strikes – and that’s the point here, although in the zombie scenario, those steps are shared with a great sense of humor.
And that, readers, is something I appreciate.
Check it out at https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/ – and get your family ready for any disaster, even – gasp! – the very unlikely potential for the walking dead.