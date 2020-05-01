• Thumbs up to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., which has received a grant for a land feasibility to prove Yuma County’s ability to house a spaceport. It’s a great idea, and a potential economic driver worth exploring here!
• Thumbs up to Cibola High senior McKenna Jerpseth, who has been awarded an Arizona State University scholarship for leadership. Congrats!
• Thumbs up to the City of Somerton, which recently sprayed disinfectant in parks, along Main Street and along its system of multiuse paths. Several businesses donated the disinfectant, including Sun City Pest Control. It’s expected to kill COVID-19 where sprayed, and the effects should last for two to three weeks. It’s an interesting idea, and hopefully it has a positive impact.
• Thumbs up to Yuma resident Terry Sullivan, who recently was discharged from Yuma Regional Medical Center after a battle with COVID-19. Sullivan was in a coma and on a ventilator, yet still pulled though. It’s heart-warming to read a local success story amid this outbreak!
• Thumbs up to the virtual campaign underway - “Adopt a Senior – Class of 2020, Yuma, AZ.” It’s a great idea to do something special for our graduating seniors who have missed a lot of milestone events this year due to COVID-19.
• Thumbs down to the report that three staff members at Yuma Regional Medical Center had tested positive for COVID-19. This virus has the potential to impact anyone, but health care workers are at a higher risk. We wish them a speedy recovery. And Yuma? Be careful out there.
• Thumbs down to people projecting dangerous ideas to “cure” or fight COVID-19. In short, there’s no magic weapon out there yet, nor is there a vaccine. Keep washing your hands, keep your distance from others, and look to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection for the facts.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.