• Thumbs up to the employees both here and nationwide who are hustling to keep supply chains intact and products on our shelves. We’ve sighted the elusive toilet paper and paper towels at various Yuma stores, and once or twice … the very rare hand sanitizer has made an appearance too. Thanks to those workers who are making this happen!
• Thumbs up to Jordan Manufacturing, which has shifted gears from making patio cushions, umbrellas and outdoor furniture to now producing isolation gowns for Yuma Regional Medical Center.
• Thumbs up to the City of San Luis, Ariz., which recently returned the site of Amistad Park to the federal government. The land will be used in the expansion of the U.S. Port of Entry, and is a great step forward!
• Thumbs up to Alice Byrne Elementary School, for the new building for special education students! The building features two classrooms, a homeschool liaison’s office, speech, sensory and counseling rooms, a fully-functional kitchen and laundry room to teach independent skills, and restroom. It’s a great addition to the campus!
• Thumbs up to the Phoenix Zoo and zoos across the U.S., which are getting creative during the closures sparked by COVID-19, using social media and video feeds to connect patrons to the animals while keeping funds coming in to care for the animals.
• Thumbs up to Maria Doten and her 11-year-old daughter, Chloe, who recently published a book together about unlikely friendships. Congrats!
• Thumbs down to the spike in temperatures lately. We’re not ready for Yuma’s super hot summer yet! Just let us have a few more cool days in May, please, Mother Nature!
• Thumbs down to the City of Yuma, for not better coordinating efforts between the street sweeper and the trash pickup. Why sweep a street on the same day as trash pickup, when all the trash cans are out in the street/on the curb?
