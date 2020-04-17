• Thumbs up to the report that Yuma County is leading the state in social distancing efforts during this COVID-19 outbreak. Yuma’s doing a great job staying at home, earning a B+ overall and the highest ranking in Arizona. However, don’t let your guard down, Yuma. Instead, keep up the good work until we have the “all-clear” from local health authorities.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center, which is creating a Registered Nurse Resource Deployment Command Center in case YRMC gets a surge of COVID-19 patients. The plan calls for up to 200 nurses who will step in to support the primary nurses on the unit, alleviating pressure during what could otherwise be a critical situation. It’s reassuring to hear YRMC is planning for potential scenarios.
• Thumbs up to the Humane Society of Yuma, which is changing its practices to maintain its level of care for animals while still protecting employees and the public. Adopting a pet right now is a great way to help them out.
• Thumbs up to area preschools that are staying open and taking extra precautions to help parents who have been deemed essential and are still working. We appreciate you!
• Thumbs up to the auto insurers who are giving discounts to their customers because people really aren’t driving much right now. It’s a smart move that helps out customers and builds goodwill — and we’re glad to see it happening.
• Thumbs down to the World Health Organization, which is encouraging people to stop using the phrase “social distancing,” and instead use the phrase “physical distancing.” Why confuse people further? Stick with what you started with, and keep explaining that the key here is to stay six feet apart from others.
• Thumbs down to the report from the Yuma County Public Health Services District that COVID-19 is actively circulating here, with cases of community spread occurring. That means we need to be extra vigilant and extra careful, readers.
• Thumbs down to the tornadoes that swept through the Southeastern United States earlier this week, leaving more than 30 dead. We can’t imagine the stress of dealing with storm fallout in the midst of everything else going on right now. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the storms.