• Thumbs up to our local school districts for getting parent input on what the return to classrooms should look like in the fall.
• Thumbs up to the people who volunteer with CASA of Yuma County! CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, and their volunteers represent children who have been abused, neglected and placed in foster care. That can’t be easy, yet volunteers step forward to make a difference. We appreciate you!
• Thumbs up to the Mentor Me program at Yuma Regional Medical Center, which pairs residents with local high school students to help grow their interest in healthcare careers. It’s a great way to spark interest and let high school students see behind the scenes before committing to a career path.
• Thumbs up to the Foothills Library, which was recently honored for its Sensor Storytime program, designed for children with neurological disorders. The program is an asset for our community, tailored to connect with children with special needs.
• Thumbs up to the Crane School District, which was recognized by the Association of School Business Officials with the International Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting … for the 27th year in a row!
• Thumbs up to Disneyland, for delaying its reopening due to the ongoing COVID-19 impact. It’s not ready yet, so it makes sense to delay instead of rushing it. Disneyland is taking steps to do it right.
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division, for being transparent about delays right now in regards to its services. COVID-19 has had an impact everywhere, and it’s helpful when agencies communicate with the public to let them know what’s going on.
• Thumbs down to the weedy medians all over Yuma right now. It would be nice to get some landscaping done, to help improve the look of the city for visitors.
• Thumbs down to the records Arizona is setting right now with new COVID-19 cases. Mask up, people, and let’s bring this under control.
