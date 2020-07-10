• Thumbs up to our pets. Whether your little love is a kitten, a puppy or something else soft and furry – or maybe scaly! – there’s no question that our pets make the days a little better!
• Thumbs up to Orange Grove Elementary School, which has been honored as a model campus in the nationwide Capturing Kids Hearts program. Congratulations!
• Thumbs up to the Martinez Lake Fire District, which recently opened its fire station on Martinez Lake Road. The agency has purchased two fire engines and two command vehicles, with plans to buy a fire boat in the future.
• Thumbs up to Crane School District, which is keeping students engaged over the summer with virtual summer school. Over 300 students are enrolled, with choices such as core classes (math, English, science, etc.) and enrichment programs (cooking, art, etc.) available. It’s a great way to help young minds stay sharp over the summer months!
• Thumbs up to kind neighbors, the ones who make you smile, who always have a smile ready, and keep an eye on the neighborhood to make sure everything is safe and smooth. Kind neighbors make the world a better place!
• Thumbs up to the Wellton firefighters who recently rescued a young bull elk from a canal. But thumbs down to the sad news from Arizona Game and Fish that the elk is definitely lost, and on his own when it comes to getting home due to concerns over Chronic Wasting Disease. We hope the elk finds its way back to a cooler place more appropriate for its survival than our hot desert.
• Thumbs down to the weather forecast for Yuma this weekend. Sunny and hot … that’s no surprise, but highs around 118-119 degrees on Sunday? Pass! It’s only July, but we look forward to the days when Mother Nature dials it back a few degrees.
• And on a related note, thumbs down to this spike in humidity. Hot? OK. It IS the desert. But humid too? No thanks!
• Thumbs down to the people who spent the Fourth of July weekend firing off illegal fireworks well into the wee hours of the morning. What a dangerous move, not to mention an inconsiderate one to your neighbors.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.