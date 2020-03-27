• Thumbs up to the health care professionals in Yuma County who are taking steps to make sure our medical entities are prepared and ready to tackle any COVID-19 cases.
• Thumbs up to the people and organizations in Yuma that have stepped forward to donate supplies, to make masks and more to help organizations like Yuma Regional Medical Center be prepared! Your support is greatly needed and appreciated!
• Thumbs up to the truck drivers and delivery drivers who are keeping the supply chains intact, as well as the factory workers and the farmers making the goods, and the grocery store and retail store clerks working to keep supplies on hand. Thank you!
• Thumbs up to the students and teachers of Yuma County. These school closures are unprecedented, yet you are handling the situation with grace. Thanks for your flexibility and willingness to think outside the box while striving for student success!
• Thumbs up to the Yumans who are supporting local restaurants right now, getting take-out and delivery to help these businesses stay afloat! These next few weeks are going to be painful - but these efforts truly help!
• Thumbs up to the anonymous donor who gave $25,000 to the Yuma Community Food Bank. Right now especially, such donations go a long way toward helping our community!
• Thumbs down to the scammers out there trying to make some money off the COVID-19 crisis. Be careful and be vigilant, readers. Those scams are alive and well out there.
• Thumbs down to the climbing cases of COVID-19. U.S. deaths this week surpassed 1,200, and over 83,000 cases in the U.S. If you haven’t done so already, please, take this seriously.
• Thumbs down to the tunnel found near the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz., this week. It shows, once again, the lengths people will go in their smuggling attempts.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.