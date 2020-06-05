• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center for celebrating COVID-19 patients who are discharged with a special code, Yuma Strong. It is wonderful and uplifting to honor the positive outcomes, for both the patients and the YRMC staff!
• And, thumbs up to YRMC and the Yuma County Health Department for sharing daily statistics on COVID-19 patients from both the county and the hospital’s perspectives. The information is useful to readers in understanding the impact on the community.
• Thumbs up to SpaceX, for delivering two astronauts to the International Space Station! More than 10 million people watched the launch online, NASA said. It’s exciting to see such an amazing event unfold!
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, for passing a bill that will reform the Paycheck Protection Program, giving business owners more time to use the loan money and more flexibility in how to use it. It’s great to see our elected officials agreeing on action to help small businesses.
• Thumbs up to the progress on the search for a vaccination for COVID-19. The race is on, and several options are showing promise. It’s a global health crisis, yet it’s amazing to see the efforts and resources working toward finding solutions.
• Thumbs down to the shooting Monday night in Yuma which left one man dead and two injured. The shooting is under investigation by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
• Thumbs down to reports that there is a shortage of some forms of the antidepressant Zoloft and its generic form, sertraline, according to an NBC News/Food and Drug Administration report. The shortage is due to a spike in demand for anxiety and depression drugs. Depression and anxiety are serious issues, and it’s critical that people have access to help. If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit MentalHealth.gov to find emergency hotlines.
