• Thumbs up to the Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal, which provides resources for businesses and the community regarding COVID-19. It’s great to have a one-stop resource to find information.
• Thumbs up to the $2.2 trillion stimulus passed in Washington. Now, the key is to get those funds into the hands of the people who most need them, as quickly as possible.
• Thumbs up to restaurants and their employees for finding creative ways to still stay open and serve their communities without having a dining room open.
• And thumbs up to Yumans who are still using carryout and delivery options to support local businesses like restaurants. Your support is much needed and much appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the store employees who are sanitizing the shopping carts for shoppers. We’ve seen this in action in Yuma at Fry’s and Target, and other businesses are likely doing the same thing. Those efforts are much appreciated.
• Thumbs up to those of you who have participated in the 2020 Census. If you haven’t yet, be counted: visit azcensus2020.gov – the process only takes a few minutes.
• Thumbs up to the beautiful painted lady butterflies making their migration through Yuma County on their way to the Pacific Northwest. They are simply beautiful to see, a lovely spark of much-needed brightness.
• Thumbs up to Chris Wheeler and Prison Hill Brewery, for making hand sanitizer for the City of Yuma’s first responders! It’s an amazing effort, and one that is much appreciated.
• Thumbs down to the massive layoffs as a result of COVID-19. It is necessary as people need to stay home right now to flatten the curve, but that doesn’t make the reality of layoffs any less painful.
• Thumbs down to the ongoing shortages of supplies around town. Efforts by stores to prevent hoarding attempts are certainly helping, but seeing empty shelves that once housed items like toilet paper, paper towels and more is disheartening. Just a reminder – please, only buy what you need.
