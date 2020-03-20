• Thumbs up to the businesses that are setting up shopping hours specifically for senior citizens. This helps reduce the risk of exposure, because they are shopping right when the stores open - when they are at their cleanest.
• Thumbs up to everyone who voted in the presidential preference election on Tuesday. Voting is a key part of our democracy - thanks for participating!
• Thumbs up to C-SPAN, which brought its bus to Ron Watson Middle School last week to engage kids with election season, the news, and Campaign 2020.
• Thumbs up to the local mayors - Yuma’s Doug Nicholls, Somerton’s Jerry Anaya, San Luis’ Gerardo Sanchez and Wellton’s Cecilia McCollough, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Chairman Tony Reyes for their efforts to encourage calm and to work together during the COVID-19 situation. Those efforts are greatly needed, and greatly appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the beautiful show of wildflowers going on in the desert right now. It’s lovely out there - and there are plenty of open spaces to get some sunshine yet still practice social distancing!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County’s schools, for their amazing efforts to continue to feed our children during the school closures. Those efforts have been astounding -- and they are certainly appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue agents, for their efforts to save an illegal entrant in distress who was lost in the desert. BORSTAR saves lives - and their efforts are much appreciated.
• Thumbs down to the report Thursday that Italy has surpassed China in deaths from COVID-19 - 3,405 in Italy vs. 3,249 in China. That’s a grim milestone, readers, and a reminder that this virus is a serious threat. Take the right precautions, practice social distancing, and be safe.
• Thumbs down to the people who are blatantly ignoring the current COVID-19 crisis. Spring break parties on the beach are a recipe for disaster, as are any other large social gatherings. Now is the time to be responsible.
• The biggest thumbs down of all to COVID-19. Watching our favorite events cancel, our stores and restaurants take a financial hit, and our schools close is extremely heartbreaking. We know these will be long weeks ahead of us. Keep your chin up readers - we’ll get through this one together.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.