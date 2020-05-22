• Thumbs up to the Crane School District, which is distributing free produce boxes to families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Crane’s locations are the first in Yuma County and the state of Arizona, and will go a long way toward helping local families put food on the table. And a special thumbs up to Crane Nutrient Director Michael Clark, who noted, “Everybody’s welcome at our table.” That kind of generous spirit is both welcome and appreciated!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma citizens who participated on the committee to review and make proposals for changes regarding the Yuma City Charter. That isn’t easy work, and the committee was comprised of volunteers. Thank you for your efforts!
• Thumbs up to the businesses and restaurants that are taking extra steps to prioritize safety for both their employees and their customers during this phase of reopening. Your efforts are noticed and appreciated!
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma firefighters who are brushing up on their water safety skills, just in time for river season here. Thank you for dedicating time for this training to help ensure the safety of those on our waterways!
• Thumbs up to people who keep their dogs under control on a leash while out on walks. It’s great to see people outside, enjoying some time with their pets, but also paying attention to their pet’s safety and the safety and comfort of other people around them!
• Thumbs down to the slowness of rent assistance in Arizona. According to the Arizona Republic, more than 10,000 renters have applied for help intended to provide relief to those who have suffered an economic hit due to COVID-19. However, fewer than 400 renters statewide have actually received any assistance. This needs to be addressed and fixed to help those Arizonans in need.
• Thumbs down to the national reports of people who are hiding behind their coronavirus masks to commit crimes. The action isn’t surprising, but it is disappointing.
