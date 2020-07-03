• Thumbs up to Yuma County for launching an information hotline and email address to help people get answers to questions about wearing face masks and any related issues. If you have questions, call 928-373-1180, or email mask@yumacountyaz.gov.
• Thumbs up to artist George Sanchez for the amazing mural now adorning the wall at Mesquite Elementary School! The vibrant desert landscaping is a wonderful addition to Yuma!
• Thumbs up to United Way of Yuma County, which is distributing more than 35,000 hand sanitizers in Yuma County, thanks to a donation from Johnson & Johnson. The sanitizers will be given to every major school district here, as well as other service agencies providing direct support to the community.
• Thumbs up to the $8.2 million in CARES Act funds recently given to the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Agency. The funds will go toward YCAT and YCAT OnCall services, which have been fare-free since March, despite the additional costs of extra sanitization efforts.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department, which is stepping up efforts against those who use illegal fireworks in the city over the Fourth of July. Illegal fireworks are illegal for a reason, and right now, Yuma is full of dry vegetation just waiting for a wayward spark. Thanks to YPD for stepping up efforts on this front.
• Thumbs up to the reappearance of household products at the grocery store, like hand sanitizer. However, thumbs down to the scarcity of bleach wipes … we miss you, and look forward to finding you one day again!
• Thumbs down to the person or people who left racist graffiti on the front of the Hastings building. Swastikas? Really? That’s not representative of Yuma, nor will this community stand for such disturbing behavior. Readers, if you know anything about this case, please call the Yuma Police Department.
• Thumbs down to the report that opioid abuse is not diminishing in San Luis, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the overdoses involved teens or young adults. Parents, please – talk to your loved ones, and help them find help.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.