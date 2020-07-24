• Thumbs up to the City of Somerton, which decided to leave its property tax rate unchanged while also postponing major expenditures until at least early 2021. The budget was recently approved, and allows the city time to see how COVID-19 affects consumer sales and how much sales tax revenue the city takes in during the first half of the fiscal year. It’s a smart way to approach an uncertain situation.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, which recently trained its paramedics and emergency medical technicians on how to use its new heart monitors.
• Thumbs up to Arizona Western College, which is working on programs to boost the workforce after the pandemic, helping people gain the skills needed to succeed.
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma Parks and Rec Department, which has created a video series called “Art Home with the Parks and Rec,” to give families projects together to do at home!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District and Yuma School District One, which have teamed up to provide online registration. For YUHSD, all students must register, while at District One, only new or incoming students need to take this step. But either way – it’s nice to be able to do it from home!
• Thumbs up to the news that Yuma Regional Medical Center will receive $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The money will be used to help offset the costs of personal protective equipment, medications and labor at the hospital during this pandemic.
• Thumbs up to all of you out there in Yuma County for wearing your masks. There has been a steady uptick in mask sightings in public places, and that’s a necessary action to stop the spread of COVID-19. To those of you wearing your masks, thank you for being proactive on this!
• Thumbs down to the report that up to 17% of the people living in and around Somerton have been infected with COVID-19. The number of cases is worrisome, but the city is being proactive, and hopefully, those numbers will drop off.
• Thumbs down to the uptick in phone scams lately in Yuma. The Yuma Police Department sounded the alarm after hearing about two different scams making the rounds lately. Yumans, be careful, and don’t fall for it!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.