• Thumbs up to the handful of awesome delivery drivers who left packages in plastic bags during the rain in Yuma this week! We heard of at least two UPS drivers who did this, which is great customer service!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District career and technical education students who recently earned 13 medals in the Health Occupations Students of America Region 4 championship! Congrats, students!
• Thumbs up to the Caballeros de Yuma for yet another successful Midnight at the Oasis! It’s a terrific community event, and it’s always fun to see the classic cars rolling through Yuma.
• Thumbs up to those who donated during a blood drive this week by the American Red Cross. There is a concern that blood shortages could arise due to COVID-19. If you are able to donate, and there is a blood drive nearby, please participate – and thanks to those who regularly do so!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette, who recently spoke at a Washington, D.C., conference about election security. It’s an important topic, and we’re glad to see the cooperation between Yuma County, the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Homeland Security to make sure our elections are secure!
• Thumbs down to people who don’t take extra precautions while driving on wet, slick roads. Yuma County had a lot of rain this week … and a ridiculous number of auto accidents too. Use common sense, folks, and slow down when it rains!
• Thumbs down to the struggle for the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission to reach a quorum to hold meetings. The board still has two vacancies. Without a quorum, the board can’t meet, which delays business moving forward. Yumans, please – if you have any interest in serving your community, this would be a good place to start.
