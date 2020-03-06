• Thumbs up to off-duty Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agent Travis Carter, whose quick actions while off-duty helped save the life of a bicyclist who had been hit by a truck. Agent Carter – thank you for springing into action!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Fire Department Capt. Paul Evancho, who recently crafted two tool chests to look like YFD fire engines with a little help from the team at Sign Pro, then stocked them with games and gifts for pediatric patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center. What an awesome project!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, which is offering a short-term option for search and rescue missions with a Black Hawk helicopter that is currently based nearby with the National Guard. The Black Hawk is available until the end of fiscal year 2020 as it assists agents in their border security missions.
• Thumbs up to the Foothills Cruisers Car Club, which recently donated over 1,200 teddy bears and other stuffed animals to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
• Thumbs up to Gila Vista Junior High School and McGraw Elementary School, which planted 70 trees on Thursday in honor of Arbor Day!
• Thumbs up to the report that after more than 240 days, Australia’s New South Wales is free from brushfires. At least 28 people died, about 3,000 homes were destroyed, and up to a billion animals were affected, CNN reports, which is beyond tragic.
• Thumbs down to a report that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, according to findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Associated Press, obesity has risen 40 percent in the last 20 years.
• Thumbs down to people who are over-stockpiling items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Yes, it’s good to have supplies on hand … but does one really need ALL the supplies? No. Be reasonable, folks.
