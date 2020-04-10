• Thumbs up to the National Guard, for their assistance in stocking grocery shelves in Yuma County recently. Your support is greatly appreciated.
• Thumbs up to Foothills couple Steven Fritz and Katie Benedict, who have set up the Yuma Little Free Pantry to help distribute essential food and toiletry items to people in need. It’s a great, generous effort, and one that truly reflects the Yuma spirit of community.
• Thumbs up to the city of Yuma for quickly restricting access to park equipment and amenities after Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to close those features. It’s tough on kids and families, but in the short term, it’s a necessary action.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which is lighting its football fields every Wednesday night at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) to honor the Class of 2020. It’s a sweet gesture in an otherwise disruptive time.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, for hosting a webinar over Facebook Live with local entities to help explain the ins and outs of the options available to businesses right now.
• Thumbs up to reports that Yuma has surpassed its annual rainfall average already this year. Who knows? Maybe “less drought” will be a bright spot for Yuma later this year.
• Thumbs down to the excessive amounts of spiky weeds growing on sidewalks, medians and curbing around Yuma County. Yes, we’ve had a lot of rain, and many workforces have been reduced given the COVID-19 situation. However, these spaces still need to be maintained.
• Thumbs down to people who speed through neighborhoods, especially right now. Kids are home, and lots of them are outside, on walks, runs and bike rides to burn some energy. Now is not the time to drive fast through neighborhoods to get somewhere – after all, you should be staying home anyway. Slow down, and help keep kids safe.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.