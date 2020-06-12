• Thumbs up to the candidates who participated in the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce candidate forum Thursday morning: Page Misenhimer, Lynne Pancrazi, Nathaniel Sorenson, Leon Wilmot and Mark Martinez. It was terrific to hear the candidates’ positions on issues , and we are thankful for their participation. Check out the video on the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, see what the candidates have to say, and please, Yuma, be sure to vote!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center for hosting the Yuma On Call Live Facebook events, allowing people to hear news and information straight from the hospital. The events have been especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is appreciated!
• Thumbs up to the Somerton Elementary School District, which was recently honored by the National Education Foundation for its efforts in using computers and digital learning to teach math and reading!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County, for setting up intergovernment agreements between the Yuma County Free Library District and schools in Dateland and Roll, which allow for shared services between the schools and the libraries. It’s a great partnership, and one that is worth continuing.
• Sideways thumb to the city of Yuma for seeking yet another grant for the Hotel Del Sol project. The concept of a transportation hub is a great idea, but this is the seventh time the city has tried to fund it. Who knows? Maybe this will be lucky number seven?
• Thumbs down to the students who allegedly vandalized Ron Watson Middle School. The damage was extensive, and it’s tough to hear that students were responsible for it.
• Thumbs down to Gov. Doug Ducey for including Yuma County as having “incidents” related to protests. Yumans exercised their First Amendment rights and peacefully protested in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls for setting the record straight.
• Thumbs down to reports of West Nile virus being detected in mosquitoes near the East Wetlands. Mosquitoes can carry and transmit a host of illnesses, so if you are out when the mosquitoes are active, please use bug repellent and dress appropriately!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.