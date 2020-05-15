• Thumbs up to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, for the terrific #YumaStrong video the agency made! The video spotlights the first responders from agencies across Yuma County, and it’s truly inspiring. Check it out on Yuma Sector Chief Carl Landrum’s Twitter feed, @USBPChiefYUM.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County school nutrition staff members who have continued to feed kids during this COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your dedication!
• Thumbs up to the Cocopah Indian Tribe, which is providing resort rooms as COVID-19 quarantine spaces to first responders if the first responders are exposed to the coronavirus. It’s a generous move that helps protect people – and it’s an effort that’s appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County students who earned awards in the “Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Poster Contest,” and a special congrats to Alice Byrne student Markie Gill, who placed first in the region with his design!
• Thumbs up to the Yumans who continue to support one another with generous actions, be it a food drop off to first responders or thank you cards to teachers. These efforts are appreciated more than you know! Thank you!
• Thumbs down to the reports of complications for children with COVID-19, referred to as Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome. The American Academy of Pediatrics notes this is a very rare condition, but it’s scary all the same.
• Thumbs down to people who are leaving their disposable masks and gloves in parking lots all over Yuma. Don’t be gross, people, and don’t litter. Throw your disposable items in the trash.
• Thumbs down to the graffiti sprouting up around Yuma, but especially along the canal bike path. We know people have time on their hands right now, but hooligan shenanigans still aren’t OK.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.