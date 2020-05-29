• Thumbs up to U.S. Army veteran Gene Snyder, who was honored with the French Legion of Honor Medal for his actions during World War II. It’s an amazing story, and we’re thankful he shared it with our readers.
• Thumbs up to the new mural on the façade of Desert Water by artist Mariela Varela! It’s always wonderful when we get new public art in our community!
• Thumbs up to David Hossler, who was honored recently with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Education Foundation of Yuma County! Hossler was honored due to his efforts as a champion and advocate for education here. Congrats!
• Thumbs up to the Valley Horizon “Kids Who Code” club, which continued meeting via Zoom to do projects while in quarantine! They held a virtual showcase to present their apps to an audience. It’s awesome they stuck with their projects despite the challenges presented and still nailed it!
• Thumbs up to our schools for getting creative with promotion ceremonies for students leaving kindergarten, 5th grade and 8th grade. From videos honoring students to drive-through diploma lines and more, it’s wonderful that achievements are being recognized!
• Thumbs down to the growing number of COVID-19 cases here in Yuma County. And thumbs down to the people who refuse to practice social distancing or wear masks in public. Cases here have not yet peaked – so even though restrictions are being lifted on businesses, people still need to proceed responsibly and safely. We aren’t in the clear yet, readers.
• Thumbs down to the latest milestone the U.S. passed this week: 100,000 deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19. It’s a tragic, heartbreaking milestone. Our hearts are with their families, as well as with those who are fighting this illness.
• Thumbs down to the incredible unemployment numbers, both in Yuma County and across the nation. It’s terrifying to watch this number skyrocket.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.