• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District for its continuing efforts on Somerton High School. The new high school is a needed one, especially now, when overcrowding at schools simply isn’t safe or smart due to COVID-19. Hopefully, the state budgets for the project ASAP.
• Thumbs up to the Humane Society of Yuma volunteers who recently worked to improve the kennels, spending hours stripping, painting and re-sealing the kennel floors. What a terrific improvement!
• Thumbs up to Dr. Robert Cannell, who is retiring after 50 years of serving Yuma, starting as Yuma’s first pediatrician. He’s cared for countless Yuma families – and he will be missed! Thank you, Dr. Cannell!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County’s many Rotary groups, which have taken a variety of actions to help neighbors during this pandemic!
• Thumbs up to the annual city of Yuma report that found our drinking water is safe here. Most people probably don’t give that subject much thought, but it’s good to see what’s going on with our water system.
• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis for banning people from relieving themselves in public, but thumbs down to the people who were doing it in the first place. The world is not a portapottie. Go find a restroom.
• Thumbs down to the smoky skies in Yuma recently, at least some of which has come from field burns in Mexico. That smoke can present challenges for people with breathing concerns.
• Thumbs down to the report that Earth tied a record high for May. The global average temperature was 60.3 degrees, tying 2016 for the hottest May in 141 years of record keeping, the Associated Press reports. That temperature, by the way, is 1.7 degrees higher than the 20th Century average for Earth.
• Thumbs down to the wildfires burning around Arizona this week. This is the season, fueled by high temperatures and winds. Our thoughts are with the impacted communities for a swift end to the wildfires.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.