• Thumbs up to people who vote in Yuma County, and to those who take part in the early voting process. In fact, early voting is now open for the Aug. 4 primary election. Please voters - take part in your civic duty, and cast your vote! You can do it via early ballot, or you can vote in-person before the actual election.
• Thumbs up to the Colorado River, for giving Yumans a place to cool off this summer. It’s great to be able to dip in and cool off. But readers, if you go, please be careful to stay socially distanced, and to stay safe - both from the river’s currents and from COVID-19!
• Thumbs up to the San Luis City Council, which is working on widening Cesar Chavez Boulevard to be able to accommodate more traffic, in response to the city’s growth.
• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One and First Things First, for partnering to provide scholarships for preschoolers. The goal is to help low-income families be able to afford early childhood education!
• Sideways thumb to the tamarisk beetle, which has been spotted out at the Martinez Lake/Fisher’s Landing area. Yes, it is doing a good deed … working to eliminate the salt cedar trees, which are an invasive species. However, these bugs are kind of annoying, too. They don’t bite, but they do swarm and stick to you!
• Thumbs down to the lack of interest locally in running for open school board seats. Yes, it’s a lot of work, and no, you don’t get paid for it. But serving on a school board is an important part of community involvement - and we wish more people would be interested in it.
• Thumbs down to the report that two illegal migrants died in the desert last week after allegedly being left behind by a smuggler. It’s terrible that people died, and even more so that a smuggler left people behind, leading to their deaths.
• Thumbs down to the report of three slayings in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in less than a week. One of the victims was only 15 years old.
