Living in the Foothills, one can find a variety of amenities.
There are shops and restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores, churches and golf courses.
The Yuma County Library District has a Foothills Branch Library offering a plethora of resources to residents.
The access to medical care has grown in leaps and bounds in the last decade or so, with more options now available out there.
And when it comes to outdoor spaces, there are beautiful wide-open desert landscapes stretching as far as the eye can see. It’s easy to access hiking trails and off-roading trails.
In fact, the Foothills has exploded in just about every way imaginable in the last 20 years.
But there’s one major amenity missing from the area: community parks.
There is at least one public park out in that area, the Yuma Foothills Optimist Park, which recently installed a playground and has been updated, developed and maintained by the Yuma Foothills Optimist Club since the park was created in 1994.
However, there are no parks that are maintained by Yuma County, which is the jurisdiction under which the Foothills falls.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is now looking into the parks issue, but it’s more complicated than simply building a few parks. It costs money to build a park, money to insure a park, and then, the county would also have to provide staffing to maintain a park.
As it stands currently, Yuma County does not have a Parks and Recreation Department, but the supervisors could add parks duties to a separate department, such as the facilities management department, an idea that was suggested recently by Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi and Russell McCloud.
Adding parks to the Foothills area is a great idea. Given the growth out there, both in the retiree population and young families, parks would be greatly utilized.
The question is readers, would you use the parks? And if so, what features would you like to see?
