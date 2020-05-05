"The cure is worse than the disease.” That mantra is rising to an anarchic roar, but let’s meditate for a moment on what it really means.
Public figures have actually said that, for the sake of the economy, the most vulnerable group, the elderly, should be willing to accept the risk of dying from the coronavirus. And that sentiment has been legitimized by media commentators of like ideological persuasion.
Then there are the pop-medicine personalities who have tried to comfort us by estimating that, if we get back to business-as-usual, only 2 to 3 percent more people will die and “that might be a trade-off some folks would consider.” But who exactly are the people who will die, and who are the folks who would consider that an acceptable trade-off?
Besides the elderly, there are those with existing medical conditions that make it hard for them to survive an intense illness. Then there are all the poor, who simply don’t have reasonable access to health care if they do get sick. (BTW: Do we really know where those scarce essential medical supplies are being distributed these days?)
Most of us saw the report that 10-20% of the COVID-19 cases in this country are the health-care workers who can’t avoid contact with it. That disproportionate sacrifice aside, what’s going to happen when there aren’t enough healthy medical staff to treat the growing number of sick?
Besides the abject unfairness of forcing these vulnerable groups to take the brunt of the disaster, there’s also the practical consideration that unnecessarily allowing large numbers of people to get an infectious disease will only increase the likelihood that all the rest of us will get it.
Granted, many people are facing immediate personal crisis, having had their income slashed or ended altogether, and now find themselves in the unaccustomed position of not being able to fulfill basic needs. However, instead of jumping for the quick fix and buying into the convenient lie that the virus is just a hoax, this actually is an opportunity for us to look at the world straight-on for a change, to face the larger issue.
As with the even greater threat of climate change, the root cause behind a pandemic is our unrealistic expectation for how many humans the planet can support on a continuing basis. For both problems, excessive consumption also is a major contributor, as proven by the fact that cutting back on super-heated economic activity, a necessary step in slowing the spread of the virus, also has given the whole ecosphere a moment to catch its breath.
A hopeful trend is that many people have been lucky enough to rediscover some of the basic human pursuits that uplift rather than diminish us. They’ve decided to spend quality time with close family and friends, read a book, exercise more, take up an art, a craft, cooking or gardening, learn an instrument or, for members of the digital generation, make creative videos. Or you could join a church, a support group, a cause. In short, those who have not already gone too far off the cliff of superficial distractions are slowly remembering what really matters in life.
None of this is very appealing without any income for the necessities, you might say. But there actually is plenty of wealth out there; it’s just mostly concentrated in one place. In this country alone, 1% of the population control 40% of the wealth – almost as much as the entire middle class put together – and that imbalance is growing steadily greater. With some long-overdue adjustments to our political and economic practices, the luxuries of the few can be converted into relief for the struggling many.
Thus, the mobs who are being incited to protest shelter-in-place measures based on their own fear of financial ruin are barking up the wrong tree. They’re just doing the dirty work for a small percentage who are consuming an unsustainable share of the world’s future and who have the brains to know better.
If we fail to learn anything from all of this and just return uncritically to the binge we’ve been on, then we’re only loading the cannon for a bigger disaster down the road. This is our chance – maybe our last chance – to demand a humane social order.
Let’s choose civilization over selfishness.