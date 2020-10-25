Last week I shared that my mom is in the hospital in Tucson and I was frustrated at not being able to be there with her. The hospital is now allowing limited visitors, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. My brother flew in from Texas, and we have been taking turns being with her.
I’m so grateful that her illness occurred at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak is slowing down and we can be there with her. And by being there, we can more easily find out what’s going on with her.
Timing has been everything. I wouldn’t have been so eager to visit my mom if I hadn’t been tested just a couple of days before. My family and I participated in the saliva test event at AWC and we received the results amazingly fast – the following day!
My mom is still in the hospital and slowly getting better. I’m also grateful that technology makes it possible for me to be in Tucson and still do some work as I sit by her hospital bed. However, hospitals are extremely busy with frequent interruptions so focusing takes special effort. That’s OK!