On the Fourth of July, we celebrate our nation’s independence.
On this date in 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the delegates of the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, setting in motion the beginning of our country today.
Fast forward to 2020, and there is no question that Americans have an independent streak today that runs deep.
Where else in the world does one have the freedoms that we have today?
Here in America, we have the freedom to peacefully assemble, in protest or in support of whatever subject sparks our passions. It’s a freedom we’ve seen demonstrated often of late, both in Yuma and across the country, and it’s amazing that we have the freedom to take such actions.
Here in America, we have the freedom to speak our minds and share our opinions freely, to both praise and criticize our government without fear of reprisal. We take that for granted, and people often misinterpret that freedom, but it is gift that many in the world simply don’t have.
Here in America, we have the freedom to publish the news, without worry of pre-publication censorship by our government. Instead, we have the freedom to shine the light on the corners of government that often otherwise would go unseen.
Here in America, we have the freedom to petition our government for redress of grievances. We can communicate with our government officials, file lawsuits and demand government action – at every level of government in the nation.
Here in America, we have the right to practice our religion as we choose – or to not practice at all. Our faith is a personal choice, not one dictated to us by our government, and how we follow our faith is entirely up to us.
Here in America, we also have a fundamental right that is overlooked: the right to vote. Sometimes, people ignore this, or thumb their noses at it, but this vote is the biggest way our voices can be heard in this country – by choosing our elected leaders.
We have the right to associate with whomever we choose, to love whomever we choose, and to be whomever we choose to be.
And while we still have much to do and learn as a country, we can think of no better place in the world.
Happy July 4th, America!