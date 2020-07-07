Live your life as if the world is watching. Because in this day and age of cell phone cameras and social media, chances are, someone is.
Over the last few weeks, there were several examples of people acting out against face mask policies in stores, which were recorded by bystanders and posted on social media.
In one video, filmed at a Costco, a woman refuses to wear her mask, and when asked to go outside, sits on the floor and refuses to move.
In another video, a woman spits on a counter at a 7-Eleven after being told to wear a face mask.
It’s a bit shocking to watch these videos. Each video appears to be an example of an adult temper tantrum – and frankly, it’s hard to imagine how one got to be an adult and still think that such behavior is OK.
Here’s the catch, readers. Businesses have every right to require customers to wear face masks. It’s no different than requiring a shirt or shoes. Businesses have the right to set a mask requirement, and to choose to protect their staff members as they see fit.
If customers don’t like the requirement, they have an option – don’t shop there, although in Yuma, wearing a mask is required by city mandate.
As we’ve seen time and again, wearing masks does cut the risk of infection and slows the spread of COVID-19, and wearing them is the right thing to do. The behaviors in these videos are truly perplexing.
It’s important to note that as viewers of such videos, we don’t see the moments that led up to that behavior. We don’t know the back story, or if there were extenuating circumstances. We just see a snippet of time.
But to the world watching, those pieces don’t matter. The people filmed are judged based on that moment.
We all have moments in our lives that we aren’t proud of - words that we regret, actions that we wish we could take back. And today, others are watching, recording, and sharing those moments online.
Do the right thing, readers. Treat others kindly, whether it’s the grocery store clerk at Fry’s, the UPS driver or whoever else you happen to cross paths with today. Don’t become a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons.