People seem real focused on hoarding toilet paper, which has caused a bit of a short-term supply and demand issue, both here and nationwide.
Experts say there’s really no need to hoard supplies, including toilet paper, at some point, shelves will return to normal, once people stop snatching it all up.
It’s not the only product that is being hoarded. Paper towels, flushable wipes, disinfecting wipes and other similar products are also rapidly disappearing.
So it’s probably a good time to remind people about the sewer system.
Yuma’s sewer system isn’t really equipped or designed to handle anything more than toilet paper – nor is any other sewer system.
Yet over in Redding, Calif., shredded T-shirts were found clogging the sewer lift station – T-shirts which had appeared to be used in place of toilet paper.
What? T-shirts are not meant to be flushed, folks. And let’s talk about the rest of the options.
Take wipes. All wipes are not created equally. Some will safely travel through the pipes – but some won’t.
Baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, towelettes, etc … all of these items can and will clog up the system. It might happen at your house, or it might happen in the line between your house and the street, or it might happen at the sanitation plant. The same applies for paper towels – no good.
Even some wipes that are marked as flushable might not be as safe as one would hope, and the devil’s in the fine print. The Yuma Sun looked at some of these flushable wipes, and the fine print on the back in one instance noted they could only be flushed one at a time. Others noted the wipes were safe for use with “well-maintained sewers and septics.”
The Yuma Sun archives note that in the city of Yuma, disposal by toilet should be limited to a few options: paper and logical human waste that belongs in a toilet.
Towels, plastic bags, cigarette butts, diapers, wipes, t-shirts, etc. – none of that can go in the toilet.
Also bad? Kitty litter, feminine hygiene products, cotton balls, cotton swabs, paper towels, hair and dental floss. Other problematic substances include grease and oil, which are troublesome on their own, and disgusting when mixed in with all the other stuff people tend to toss out in the toilet.
Yuma maintains over 350 miles of sanitary sewer collection lines and force mains with over 6,000 sanitary sewer manholes, according to the City of Yuma website.
Be kind to your homes and your city sanitation workers – keep that stuff in the trash, not the toilet!